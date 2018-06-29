Man’s death sparks murder probe in Belfast
29/06/2018 - 08:56:00Back to Northern Ireland Ireland Home
Detectives in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man.
The 30-year-old died in the Parkmount Street area of north Belfast last night.
Detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 30 yr old male in Parkmount St, North Belfast last night. A 21 year old male has been arrested. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 101.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 29, 2018
A 21-year-old man has been arrested.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here