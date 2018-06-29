Man’s death sparks murder probe in Belfast

Detectives in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation after the death of a man.

The 30-year-old died in the Parkmount Street area of north Belfast last night.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

- Press Association
