Man's death at house in Waterford 'not related to natural gas'

Update: Gas Networks Ireland have confirmed tonight that the death of a man at a house in Waterford city was not related to natural gas.

In a statement tonight Gas Networks Ireland revealed that at 6.20pm this evening they were asked by the Waterford Fire Service to attend an incident at Connolly Place, Waterford City.

"While the cause of the incident is unknown, we can confirm that it is not related to natural gas. Gas Networks Ireland crew attended on site and assisted the emergency services with their operations."

Fire crews and gardaí are still at scene in Connolly Place following reports of the death emerging at 8pm.

A man in Connolly’s place #waterford has died this evening due to suspected gas leak... emergency services and gas networks Ireland are at the scene, more to follow — Daniel Keating (@danielk1991) March 6, 2018

Gardai, along with a gas contractor, and members of the fire brigade are attending the scene at Connolly Place #Waterford @3NewsIreland pic.twitter.com/lMjHRm0Cjk — Zara King (@ZaraKing) March 6, 2018

The man who died is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s and his death is now being linked to carbon monoxide poisoning

The area has been cordoned off.

