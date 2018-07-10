Man's body recovered from river in Cork city

A man's body has been recovered from the River Lee in Cork city this morning.

Cork City Fire Brigade in Cork city this morning. Photo: Cork City Fire Brigade via Twitter.

The man is believed to be in his 40s.

The body was taken from the river by Cork City Fire Brigade at approximately 6.22am this morning.

A spokesman said they have identified the man but cannot release his name until the family have been informed.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane were called to attend the scenes of multiple incidents in Mayfield, the Glen, Knocknaheeney, Sunday’s Well and the city centre overnight.

Digital Desk