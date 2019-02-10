Man whose body found in Co Tyrone town alleyway named locally

The man whose body was found in an alleyway in Clogher, Co Tyrone yesterday morning has been named as Pat Ward.

The 30-year-old was living in the village of Clogher, but it is understood he was originally from Sligo.

His body was discovered in an alleyway in McCrea Park in the town at around 8.15am

A 23-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman remain in police custody and are being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Detectives are appealing for information.