Man who suffered five brain haemorrhages in France bike crash due home for Christmas

A man who almost died as his world cycling trip was drawing to an end in France in October is to return home from a UK hospital to spend a few days with family for Christmas next week.

While cycling, Mike Curran, 32, collided with a car between Reims and Paris while in regular street traffic. He subsequently suffered five brain haemorrhages, bleeding in his lungs, two fractured ribs, a broken nose, cheekbones and fingers due to being catapulted into the air.

The Waterville, Co Kerry man along with his girlfriend Sara O’Shea were just three weeks away from the end of a year long round-the-world cycle around 27 countries which included mainland and easter Europe, Asia, and the Middle East while they faced many weather and terrain perils.

Mike and Sara.

Mike, an accountant, was hospitalised in France and it was touch and go as to whether he would survive or not. After a number of weeks in the French hospital, he needed to be moved to a rehab facility if he had any chance of full recovery.

Family and friends extensively researched where best would suit Mike’s rehabilitation in an effort to get him back to the person he was prior to the crash.

Childhood friend, Kierann Clifford explained that due the extent of Mike’s injuries, he required "very significant rehabilitation", and so was moved to the Wellington Hospital in London which costs €12,500 weekly.

“Everyone is so looking forward to him being allowed home for Christmas. It really is a wonderful gift for his family and friends. They all have been through so much. It will be such a fabulous Christmas as it could have been so different if Mike hadn’t survived and we are mindful of that all the time.”

Kierann explained that due to there being a six-month waiting list for the only facility in Ireland, the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, Mike was brought to London.

Wellington Hospital in St John's Wood, North London is the largest independent hospital in the UK. It offers neurosurgery and rehabilitation and other services which will meet Mike’s needs.

Thanks to a fundraising drive on gofundme.com set-up by Kierann €120,000 has so far been raised due to public donations.

“In less than 12 hours after setting up the fundraising page €16,000 was raised which was absolutely amazing. Even people Mike and Sara met on their travels have offered to help and fundraised for him.

Mike and Sara.

Despite the severity of his injuries Mike is incredibly positive, as are his entire medical team, Sara and his family. Kierann added: “Keeping a positive outlook and approach to the rehab program is a critical element to his success in the long run.

“The good people around him and the incredible support he is receiving from friends all across the world but especially those at home in Ireland boosts his morale on a daily basis. It gives him the energy to keep pushing forward.

“They both cycled through some of the most dangerous countries but for an accident like his to happen so close to home is just so tough and what happened has really tugged at people’s heart strings.

“His colleagues at Grant Thornton have organised many fundraising events with the company matching their efforts which just shows the calibre of the person Mike is.

He is one of the most genuine, kindest people you'd ever meet - and Sara is an equal match to him. The amount of money raised so far is testament to the lovely guy that he is. He really looks after his Mum Liz, sisters Joanna, Clare, Lucy, brother Patrick and nieces so well. His father Laurence unfortunately passed away almost three years ago.

“It’s a hard slog for Mike to get better but he is determined to get home for Christmas and even to next year get back up on his bike and finish the last 1,050 miles of his journey. At no stage since the accident has Mike regretted his mammoth cycle with Sara, and everyone is trying to support her as much as we can too, as she has been so strong psychologically through all of this.

“He is aiming to come back on December 19 and return to hospital eight days later but it all depends on what the doctors say but it’s looking good he’ll get home next week. His recovery plan at the hospital is wonderful with a holistic team approach being adopted, to daily physiotherapy, speech therapy, neurology and psychologists.

Fatigue, physical and mental is a huge side effect of the traumatic brain injury. The therapies are very intense so Mike needs a lot of rest. He must use the evenings and weekends and any time away from the therapies to rest and refuel.

His brain needs to be treated extremely gently and he must switch off as much as possible in order to give it the time it needs to recover from the trauma. Even just chatting or watching television can be a strain, contributing to fatigue and exhaustion.

His balance has been affected along with his eyesight and reading for instance due the frontal lob of his brain being affected and because of him being bed ridden for so long. He is essentially learning how to function on every level again.



But he is a very determined and hard working person and he is not prepared to let his injuries get the better of him as he is a very positive person and looking at getting on with life in an upbeat way.



Playing football for his local team in Waterville where he was a stand out has helped him with his positive way of looking at such a set-back.

The young man’s treatment is expected to take six months and the fundraising goal has had to be increased to €300,000.

Kierann explained: “Fundraising is so important and it’s vital that it is kept going. Many people are so determined to get Mike back up on his bike and they plan to accompany and help him and Sara finish the last of their cycle home from France next year.

“He has shown incredible strength, resilience and determination during this terrible time. He is reassured by his great progress to date but he is also incredibly humbled and touched by all of those that have organised and participated in fundraisers, supported the Gofundme campaign and by all of the well wishes, kind words, thoughts and prayers.”

Donations can be made to www.gofundme.com/tddwfd-bring-mike-home.