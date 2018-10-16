Man who stabbed friend over can of beer found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter

By Alison O’Riordan

A Central Criminal Court jury has found a 51-year-old man who admitted stabbing his “life-long” friend following a fight over a can of beer not guilty of his murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Paul Keating of Harmonstown Road, Artane, Dublin 5 had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of Mark Richardson (47) on March 16 2017.

The jury of six men and six women took three hours and 28 minutes to come to their unanimous verdict.

More to follow ...