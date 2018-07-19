Man who sexually assaulted stepdaughter’s friend (12) on sleepover loses appeal

Ruaidhrí Giblin

A Dublin man who sexually assaulted his stepdaughter's 12-year-old friend while she was having a sleepover in his house has lost an appeal against his conviction.

The 43-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexually assaulting the child at his home address in Dublin on February 14, 2015.

He was found guilty by a jury and jailed for one year by Judge Cormac Quinn on March 9, 2018.

The Court of Appeal upheld the man’s conviction today with the three-judge court holding that the case was a good example of circumstances where a trial judge is entitled to exercise his discretion when it comes to warning, or not, a jury on the dangers of convicting of uncorroborated evidence.

Giving judgment, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy said the complainant had been staying in the home of her friend (the man’s stepdaughter) on a so-called sleepover on the evening of Friday the 13th.

When sharing a bed with her friend, the complainant felt something around her breast area "trying to get in my top" whereupon she sought to cover herself with the duvet. She did not know what was going on and then she saw a man's hand "coming back" and “trying again”, as she put it.

She could see the outline of the perpetrator’s body - tartan pyjamas and a bald head when the second attempt was made.

She then awoke her friend (the stepdaughter) who screamed.

The accused was described as “running and crawling” towards the door having “gone down low”, as she put it, and then “magically appearing with the lights on” opening the door - in her view purporting merely to have entered the room at that stage.

The complainant’s father collected her within minutes. He described her as looking upset and, later, “like I felt there was something wrong”. He was moved to ask her had the accused “done anything to her” and her response was “in the negative”.

The man’s barrister, Seamus Clarke SC, submitted that the trial judge erred in refusing to give a corroboration warning in respect of the complainant’s evidence.

Mr Justice McCarthy, who sat with President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice John Edwards, said the trial judge made no error of law.

He said the case was a good example of circumstances where a trial judge is entitled to exercise his discretion in refusing to give a warning. The discretion was a wide one. The appeal was therefore dismissed.