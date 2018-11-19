Man who molested partner's daughter jailed for two years; Judge explains she is bound by guidelines

A Dublin man who molested the daughter of his partner at the time while she was helping out in his shop received a partially suspended sentence.

The man, aged 68, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, was convicted by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in July of this year of four counts of sexual assault in his shop and his home on dates between January and December 1991.

Judge Pauline Codd sentenced the man to three years imprisonment but suspended the final year of the sentence for one year providing he keep the peace and be of good behaviour and engage with the Probation Service upon his release.

File photo.

The court heard that the complainant and her mother lived with the man in a house above his shop and that the man took on the role of being her step-father.

When the complainant was 14 years old the man molested her in the storeroom and in her bedroom.

Judge Codd said she was bound by the guidelines that existed when these crimes occurred and that the maximum sentence she could give was five years imprisonment.

She said the aggravating factors in the case were the breadth of trust, that he abused his power as owner of the shop while the complainant was helping out there, her age at the time and the traumatic effect these events have had on her.

Judge Codd said the mitigating factors were his lack of previous convictions, his advanced age and his serious health issues. The man has had three strokes in the last five years.

She said the complainant had bravely read out her victim impact statement in which she said the abuse had had “an enormous effect on her life”. She wished that the complainant continues to heal and thanked her.