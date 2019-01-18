Man who impersonated doctor in crude circumcision of 10-month-old baby remanded

A 54-year-old man, who was charged with endangerment of life and impersonating a doctor in connection with a crude circumcision carried out on a 10-month old baby boy, has been further remanded in custody.

The infant needed emergency medical attention and was hospitalised for two weeks.

Father-of-six, Philip Ogbewe, 54, from Nigeria but living in Ireland 20 years and residing at Green Lanes, Drogheda, Co. Louth allegedly used a blade on the infant during a circumcision just over three years ago.

The baby boy needed a blood transfusion and required surgery at Mullingar Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and later at Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

The accused had initially been charged in November with assault causing harm to the baby boy in a midlands town on a date in December 2015.

He was refused bail last week at Cloverhill District Court when the assault charge was dropped and replaced with two other charges.

The first was for reckless endangerment of life by performing a home circumcision on the baby which led to serious haemorrhaging which created a substantial risk of death of serious harm.

That alleged offence is under Section 13 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act

The second charge was under the Section 41.b of the Medical Practitioners Act for falsely representing himself as a medical practitioner. The offences, on conviction, can result in sentences of up to five or seven years.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed he was face trial on indictment, meaning the case would go before a circuit court judge and jury. A book of evidence has to be completed before he can be returned for trial.

He appeared again at Cloverhll District Court today and was further remanded in custody by Judge Victor Blake to appear again on February 1 next.

He could also be sent forward to the circuit court on signed pleas should that arise, Garda Sergeant Paul Carney told Judge Blake earlier.