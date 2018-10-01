Man who helped criminal gang murder Dublin bar manager caught after mobile phone dropped next to getaway car

By Alison O’Riordan

A man who helped a criminal organisation murder a Dublin bar manager was caught after a mobile phone he sourced was dropped next to the getaway car used in the shooting, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

Michael Barr (35), the manager of the Sunset House in Dublin’s north inner city, was shot seven times by a masked gunman at the pub over two years ago.

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3, pictured leaving the Special Criminal Court in Dublin in July 2018.

Martin Aylmer (31), of Casino Park, Marino, Dublin 3 pleaded guilty in July to participating in or contributing to activity intending to facilitate the commission by a criminal organisation or any of its members of a serious offence, namely the murder of Mr Barr at the Sunset House, Summerhill Parade, Dublin 1 on April 25, 2016.

This is believed to be the first time a person has been prosecuted for this offence under the organised crime legislation brought in in 2006.

Aylmer was also charged with participating in or contributing to the activity.

The offences occurred between April 23 and April 25, 2016.

At today’s sentence hearing Detective Garda David Chapman, of Bridewell Garda Station, summarized the facts of the case.

Det Gda Chapman agreed with prosecuting counsel, Dominic McGinn SC, that the garda investigation began with the fatal shooting of Mr Barr on April 25.

Mr Barr was the manager of the Sunset House pub and was present at the premises on the night, the court heard. Around 9.30pm that night two men wearing masks entered the pub armed with firearms.

One of the gunmen came into the premises to fire the shots and the other gunman stayed at the door. Mr Barr was standing at the bar and he was shot seven times.

Det Gda Chapman agreed with counsel that the two gunmen fled the scene in an Audi A6 which was driven by another man.

CCTV footage was able to track this car to Walsh Road in Drumcondra, Dublin 9 where an attempt was made to set fire to it.

Gardaí arrived very soon afterwards and extinguished the fire before it had taken hold of the car, and a lot of evidence was gleaned from it.

Det Gda Chapman agreed with Mr McGinn that rubber masks, boiler suits, coats and scarfs were found in the car which was consistent with the two gunmen going into the pub.

A number of firearms were found in the car including a round which had been discharged from one of the firearms which had been used to kill Mr Barr.

It also became apparent to gardaí arriving on the scene that a mobile phone had been dropped by one of the gunmen beside the getaway car, the court heard, and a number of calls had been made to it.

According to Gda Chapman, investigations were made into this mobile phone and it was discovered that it had been purchased two days previously in an outlet in the Ilac Shopping Centre.

CCTV was obtained from this premises and it became clear that the same customer had purchased this mobile phone as well as two other phones at the same time. The three phones were prepaid and unregistered phones.

On that date, the court heard, CCTV footage showed a man wearing a shiny, "bubble-type" dark jacket and a baseball cap embossed with the letters ‘NY’ entering another mobile phone shop on Moore Street in Dublin, where a further three mobile phones were bought.

Det Gda Chapman agreed with Mr McGinn that CCTV footage also established this male arrived at the Ilac Shopping Centre in a Toyota Corolla at 11.17am on April 23 to purchase the first set of mobile phones.

The man who exited the car was not wearing a baseball cap at the time but put one on afterwards.

Following this, gardaí established that this car was registered to Aylmer.

It was also established through CCTV footage that the Audi A6 had started its journey to the Sunset House pub on the evening of April 25 from a lock-up premises on the North Circular Road.

This premises was searched on May 20, a month after the event, and a number of firearms, as well as cleaning products, were found there. A bottle of bleach was also found with Aylmer’s fingerprint on it.

CCTV footage was obtained of the lock-up premises, which Aylmer was identified visiting on three occasions on April 24. As a result, Aylmer was arrested at his home on June 17. He was interviewed by gardaí on a number of occasions but chose to exercise his right to silence.

When asked about his presence at the lock-up Aylmer told gardaí he had been there but he thought it was related to drug-type offences. Det Gda Chapman said there was no evidence “whatsoever” of drug trafficking at the lock-up.

Mr McGinn read two short victim impact statements from Mr Barr’s relatives to the court. Jade O’Shea, Mr Barr’s partner, said she had been with him for over four years, they were engaged to be married and had one child together. Ms O’Shea said her life has been turned upside down since his murder and when their child asks about her father, it hurts her to tell her.

Noelle Barr, the older sister of the victim, said they were more like twins as they were very close in age. Ms Barr said her brother relied on her a lot and his death has torn their lives apart.

“He was a brilliant father to all his children and his death has destroyed us all,” she said.

The three-judge court heard that Aylmer has two previous convictions for minor public order issues.

Defence counsel Caroline Biggs SC, for Aylmer, said he was granted bail by this court in April and he honoured the stringent conditions set upon him.

Ms Biggs said that mitigating factors included her client’s early plea, his cooperation and his lack of previous convictions.

In her submissions, Ms Biggs said that Aylmer’s father passed away in 2013 and he resides with his mother and brother who is in a wheelchair following an accident a number of years ago.

Ms Biggs said her client was seen on CCTV purchasing the mobile phones and could be identified by gardai through facial recognition, his car and his clothing. This clothing was found when he was arrested at his flat, she added.

Ms Biggs told the non-jury court that the maximum sentence for such an offence is 15 years in prison.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain and Judge Cormac Dunne, remanded Aylmer in custody until October 15, when he will be sentenced.

Eamonn Cumberton (30), of Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7, was jailed for life by the Special Criminal Court in January of this year after being found guilty of the murder of Mr Barr.