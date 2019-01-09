Man who headbutted Cork bar manager brought €2,000 to court to compensate victim

A bar manager at Cork bar, Rearden’s, had his nose broken by a man who head-butted him in the course of his efforts to get back into the premises.

Thomas Stewart of 49 Glenview Park, Dillon’s Cross, Cork, brought €2,000 to Cork District Court to compensate the victim.

The 43-year-old defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of assault causing harm to Graham Barrett at Little Cross Street, Cork, on August 27 2017.

A victim impact statement was prepared for the court which was not read out. Judge Olann Kelleher said after reading the report, "This was a serious assault. It had a serious effect on the man in the course of his employment.”

Rearden's Bar on Washington St

Judge Kelleher imposed a six-month jail term which was suspended on condition that the accused would keep the peace and commit no further offences in the next two years.

Michael Quinlan, defence solicitor, said, “There is no excuse for his conduct on the night. He accepts the evidence.”

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the assault.

The injured party was taking a break and having a cigarette outside the exit on Little Cross Street. Thomas Stewart approached him outside the premises and said he wanted to get back in to get his jacket.

Mr Barrett explained that this was an exit door and that he should go around to the front door of Rearden’s and ask security staff there to retrieve his jacket for him.

Stewart continued to argue about getting in and eventually tried to push his way past Mr Barrett. Thomas Stewart head-butted him in the centre of the nose. Security staff reacted and held on to the accused man until gardaí arrived.

The injured party sustained a broken nose as a result of the assault on him which occurred after 2am on the morning in question.