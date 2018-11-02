Man who had previously killed teacher jailed after judge says he 'has nil regard for the law of the land'

By Gordon Deegan

The convicted killer of a Co Clare school teacher is back behind bars after a judge said that Harry Dinan has "nil regard for the laws of the land".

At Ennis District Court today, Judge Patrick Durcan made his comment after jailing Mr Dinan (aged 37) of Waterpark Heights, Ennis, for five months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on September 15 last.

Judge Durcan said that Mr Dinan “has an appalling record in terms of his commitment to society, including a conviction for manslaughter".

In November 2015, Mr Dinan was released from prison after spending six years in jail for the manslaughter of Lissycasey school teacher, Brian Casey.

On December 26, 2009, Mr Casey (aged 26) died after being victim to what Mr Justice Liam McKenchie described as an “utterly unprovoked, cowardly, brutal and grossly violent” assault by Harry Dinan and his nephew, Kevin Dinan (aged 29), on the man.

Mr Justice McKenchie said that Mr Casey was a “totally innocent’’ bystander in the unprovoked assault and was caught off guard by a severe ‘haymaker’ punch inflicted by Harry Dinan.

Harry Dinan. Pic: Press 22

Mr Dinan today began his five-month jail term after Judge Durcan rejected an independent surety for Mr Dinan that would have allowed him to remain on bail pending an appeal to the circuit court.

When detected driving without a driving licence on September 15 last by Garda Barry Comber, Mr Dinan was serving a nine-year driving ban.

Judge Durcan said: “We have someone who is driving without insurance - that is a serious offence and driving while disqualified.”

Judge Durcan also pointed out that Mr Dinan has seven previous convictions for driving with no insurance.

Along with the prison term, Judge Durcan also banned Mr Dinan for driving for five years and imposed a €750 fine.

Solicitor for the accused, Tara Godfrey said that Mr Dinan has instructed her to apologise.

She said: “It is a serious matter and my client understands that it is a serious matter.”

Ms Godfrey said that Mr Dinan’s home is in the process of being repossessed and this has brought a lot of pressure on himself and his small family.

Ms Godfrey asked that Judge Durcan not impose a custodial sentence and instead require Mr Dinan to carry out community work.