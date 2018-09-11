Man who feared losing children died by suicide, inquest hears

By Louise Roseingrave

A 34-year-old man died by suicide amid fears he would not see his children.

The man, a Lithuanian living in Lusk, Co Dublin was expecting his wife to move to Ireland but she changed her mind, an inquest heard.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard evidence from the man’s lifelong friend who said he had known him since he was a young boy.

They had moved to Ireland for work arriving in 2005. The man, a truck driver, was married with two kids and his family had stayed behind in Lithuania, the court heard.

However, the man had become upset recently because his wife decided she was not moving to Ireland and he feared he would not see his children.

He asked the friend to visit him in Lusk and they talked over some drinks and later moved onto the friend's house in Balgriffin where they drank more alcohol.

The friend fell asleep and woke up to find the man critically ill due to an act of self-harm. Emergency services were called to the scene and arrived shortly after 7am on January 8, 2017.

Paramedics arrived to find the body cold and the man was already deceased. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí examined the scene and found nothing suspicious.

The results of a toxicology screening found the man had a blood alcohol level of 246 milligrams per cent which Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said was equivalent to around 10 drinks. The coroner returned a verdict that the deceased man died by suicide.

“It’s very tragic that he died like this. His death was instant and there was no suffering but it’s very hard for those that are left behind,” the coroner said.