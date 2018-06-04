Man who died after Mitchelstown assault to be laid to rest tomorrow

By Olivia Kelleher

A father of four who died following an assault in a pub in Mitchelstown, Co Cork over the bank holiday weekend will be laid to rest tomorrow in his native Ballindangan.

Patrick O'Donnell, who was known as "Ginty," died at Willie Andies pub in Mitchelstown on Friday evening. His requiem mass will take place tomorrow at noon at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ballingdangan with burial following at St Dominic's cemetery in Glanworth.

He is survived by his wife Leanne and children Joseph, Jason, Ruby and Irene.

It is understood the youngest child is a baby. Patrick, who was 36 at the time of his passing, is also survived by his mother Irene and his siblings.

A man has been charged with the murder of Mr O'Donnell.