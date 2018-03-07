Man who claims he was Garda informer sues State for alleged failure to help following arrest in France

By Ann O'Loughlin

A man who claims he was a Garda informer is suing the State over its alleged failure to protect him after he was arrested in France for drug trafficking offences over 17 years ago.

The man is currently in custody in the UK pending the hearing of a request for his extradition from the French authorities.

His surrender is being sought so that he can serve a four year prison sentence he received in his absence for drug trafficking offences from a French court following his arrest in 2000.

In proceedings commenced in 2006 against the Garda Commissioner, Ireland and the Attorney General the man seeks damages for alleged negligence breach of duty, breach of contract and misrepresentations.

He also claims his constitutional rights and rights under the European Convention on Human Rights were breached by the State.

The man alleges that in the late 1990s he entered into an agreement with the Gardai to act as an informant on certain persons thought to be engaged in drug trafficking.

He claims that it was part of the alleged agreement that the Gardai would take all steps to safeguard his safety, keep his identity confidential and protect him from criminal prosecution in Ireland or abroad.

Arising out of his arrest and conviction in France he claims the Gardai failed to take steps that were agreed to protect his rights, including direct intervention with the French authorities.

The claims are denied.

As part of his claim, the man sought the discovery of documents from the Gardai which supports his claim.

The defendants claimed privilege over certain documents on grounds including that handing them over would cause a risk to life and would be an operational security risk.

In a 2016 ruling Ms Justice Marie Baker, who noted that the defendants had not denied the man had been paid money to provide information to the Gardai, said he was entitled to some of the documents he sought.

The case returned before Ms Justice Baker today when Hugh O'Keeffe SC for the man said his client was arrested in the UK earlier this year on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the French authorities in respect of the prison sentence.

Counsel said the man intends to contest the extradition request on grounds including that he was acting as an informer at the time of his arrest in France.

Counsel said the case was "an unusual one" which had moved at "glacial" speed.

Counsel said the man's Irish lawyers are now seeking an order from the High Court allowing his 's UK lawyers to use the documents that were the subject of the 2016 discovery order.

Patrick McGrath SC for the State asked for an adjournment of a week in order to reply to the man's application in relation to the use of the documents outside of the jurisdiction.

The Judge acknowledging the urgency of the matter, as the man's liberty is in question, fixed the hearing for the application to allow the documents be used in the extradition proceedings to Friday of this week.