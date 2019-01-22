Man who claimed he learned to grow cannabis watching YouTube video jailed for a year

A Roscommon resident, who claims he learned how to grow cannabis from watching YouTube videos, has been jailed for a year.

Roscommon Circuit Court heard that Daivaras Petrauskas told Gardaí he set up a grow house in Boyle to create a supply of cannabis for his personal use.

A total of 72 plants were discovered in the rented house by officers following a search.

The 30-year-old from Lithuania had pleaded guilty to the cultivation of cannabis at an earlier court sitting.