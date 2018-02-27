Man who, as teenager, forced his much younger friend to have sex with him has conviction upheld on appeal

by Ruaidhrí Giblin

A man who was given a two-and-a-half year suspended sentence for forcing his young friend to have sex with him when he was 15 years old has lost an appeal against his conviction.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, abused the boy when he was 10 or 11 years old. He told the child he would not let him leave the house and would set his dogs on him if he did not let him “do sex”.

The now 23-year-old was convicted by a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court of defilement in his Dublin home on a date between January and July 2011. He had denied the charge.

Judge Petria McDonnell said it was a heinous assault carried out on a much younger boy.

At a sentence hearing, the accused handed in a letter to Judge McDonnell saying “my sentence began the day I was accused of this disgusting crime”. He said he did not think he could handle prison as he could feel himself becoming suicidal.

He told the judge he had several family members in the police force and that, before his conviction, he had hoped to become a garda himself.

He said he had to move abroad after being charged because neighbours kept “calling me horrible things like paedo and rapist.”

Defence counsel Bernard Condon SC, submitted that the offence “was at the lower end of the range” as there was no evidence of pain, injury or threats after the fact. If the matter had been reported and processed sooner his client would be a minor and would likely receive a suspended sentence, Mr Condon had submitted.

The Court of Appeal upheld the man's conviction today holding that the trial was satisfactory and the verdict safe.

The man's junior counsel, Dean Kelly BL, had submitted that the case should have been withdrawn from the jury at the close of the prosecution case due to the improbability of the complainant's narrative.

The complainant stated that he neither felt nor saw himself be penetrated. He couldn't remember his position at the time of the incident or whether he was sitting on the bed or standing.

Dismissing the appeal, Mr Justice John Edwards, who sat with Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice Alan Mahon said these were issues for the jury to resolve.