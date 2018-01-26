Man who abused sister when she was aged 9-12 has jail term cut on appeal

By Ruaidhrí Giblin (087 7738827)

A Dublin man who sexually abused his younger sister when he was a teenager has had his jail term cut on appeal.

Brian Butler, now aged 32, of Moyclare Close, Baldoyle, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to sexual assault and oral rape of his sister at their family home on dates between January 2000 and December 2002.

Butler began abusing his sister when he was 14 years old. It continued until he was 17 while his sister was aged between nine and 12 years old at the time.

The Central Criminal Court heard that Butler committed a “litany” of offences on his sister. The abuse came to light after his sister told a friend. Her family were informed and social services became involved. Butler attended specialised therapeutic services for child sex offenders and a formal complaint was not made to gardaí until 2013.

His sister, who waived her right to anonymity, told the court that her family had been completely torn apart and destroyed by the abuse. She told the court she felt as if her brother was treated as the victim and she still feels this.

In November 2016, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy sentenced Butler to six years imprisonment including four years post release supervision to include participation in sexual offenders programs.

He had the final two years of a new six-year sentence suspended following a successful appeal today with the Court of Appeal holding that there was nothing in the sentence to incentivise his continued rehabilitation.

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, Mr Justice John Edwards said the court was not satisfied that there was any error in principle in the selection of eight years as the headline sentence. The offending behaviour was particularly egregious involving significant aggravating factors and very significant harm to the victim.

If Butler had been an adult, the appropriate headline sentence would have been 10-12 years. As a minor at the time of the offending, an eight-year headline sentence was appropriate.

However, Mr Justice John Edwards said the court was concerned that there may have been inadequate reflection of the mitigating factors including his progress towards rehabilitation to date.

At the end of the day, Butler admitted the wrongdoing, he cooperated with the investigation and there was a significant delay which was not his fault. He did not offend in the same way subsequently and took significant steps towards his rehabilitation.

To the extent that there was nothing in the sentence to incentivise his continued rehabilitation, there was an error in principle, the judge said.

Mr Justice Edwards, who sat with Mr Justice George Birmingham and Mr Justice Alan Mahon, said the court would quash the sentence and impose a new six-year sentence with the final two years suspended.