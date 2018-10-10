Man weeps in court as he pleads guilty to 23 counts of sexual assault

By Gordon Deegan

A Co Clare sex abuser wept in court as he repeated ‘guilty’ 23 times to sexually assaulting a teenage girl over a four-year period.

At Ennis Circuit Court, the 48-year-old man cried as he repeated the word ‘guilty’ 23 times in response to the counts of sex assault over an eight-minute period in court as the court registrar read out the counts.

The man was only returned for trial to the circuit court from the district court last week after the Book of Evidence was served on him.

The Book of Evidence contained 46 counts of sexual assault against a female who was aged between 12 and 16 at the time of the offences.

The counts concern a period from September 1st, 2006 to June 30th, 2010 at two separate locations in Co Clare and the accused pleaded guilty to 23 sample counts from the charges.

Counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly BL said that the accused has entered the pleas without the case occupying a trial date and the accused is entitled to have the maximum credit for doing that.

Counsel for the accused, Michael Collins SC said that his client would like the sentencing hearing to take place as soon as possible.

Mr Collins said that he was cognisant that various options, including a victim impact statement, have to be explored.

Mr Connolly said that reporting restrictions would continue in the case and nothing can be disclosed that would identify the complainant.

Addressing the court, Judge Keys said that now the accused’s status has changed, there is the question of bail.

The man has been on bail until now and Mr Connolly said that there is no application to change his status at this juncture.

Mr Connolly said: “My instructions are at this stage that the status quo to be preserved pending the sentencing."

Mr Connolly said that the putting together of the victim impact statement “will not take an inordinate amount of time”.

Judge Keys remanded the accused on bail to next month for sentence.