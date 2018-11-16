Man to stand trial as 10-month boy ‘lucky to be alive’ after ‘crude circumcision’

A 54-year-old man is to stand trial after a 10-month old baby boy was left lucky to be alive from a “crude circumcision” carried out in the midlands three years ago.

Father-of-six, Philip Ogbewe, 54, from Nigeria but living in Ireland 20 years and residing at Green Lanes, Drogheda, Co Louth allegedly used a surgical blade on the infant who was hospitalised for two weeks.

Mr Ogbewe was refused bail after appearing before Judge John Coughlan at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with assault causing harm to the baby boy in a midlands town on a date in December 2015. The infant would have died had it not been for the intervention of medical professionals, the court heard.

Mr Ogbewe has allegedly described himself Dr Philip, a “third generation circumciser” but has no medical training, the court was told.

Garda Sergeant Paul Carney said he arrested him in Drogheda at 4.10pm on Thursday and brought him to a garda station in the midlands to be charged.

After he was cautioned he replied, “I am sorry I committed such an offence”.

Judge Coughlan was furnished with a list of objections to bail drafted by the investigating officer who cited the seriousness of the case.

Judge Coughlan noted the case related to a 10-month male infant and it was alleged the defendant allegedly performed a “home circumcision” and that was the alleged assault.

Garda Sergeant Carney applied for a remand in custody.

He said the infant required surgical intervention at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar and was later transferred to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

The baby needed a blood transfusion and medics had to “correct the bleed”.

The assault charge can carry a maximum sentence of five years but the court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions was considering further more serious charges.

Garda Sergeant Carney alleged the accused travelled to the injured party’s home and performed the circumcision with a surgical blade but he had no medical training.

"The child in question is very lucky to be alive," he said and this was due to the intervention of staff at the hospital in Mullingar.

Also recovered during the investigation was a surgical blade, Vaseline, and cotton wool, which were to be used for performing circumcisions, the court heard.

His phone was seized which had the phone number used by the injured party’s mother to contact him before and after the circumcision.

Garda Sergeant Carney said the accused, who sat silently throughout the hearing, was aware of the location of the infant’s home.

The sergeant said technical analysis of his phone identified 21 other appointments for circumcisions in Dublin, Meath and Offaly.

He said the accused identified himself as Dr Philip and gardaí believed that if bailed he would endanger the safety of other children by carrying out these practices.

He agreed with defence counsel Niall Flynn that he was not concerned the accused would flee. He was satisfied he lived here since 1998 and has family in this jurisdiction.

A 'third generation circumciser'

Counsel said his client, who had the presumption of innocence, had three children with his partner and three with his ex-wife.

The garda said information gleaned from his phone showed there was a number of calls in recent months to “conduct these crude circumcisions with surgical blades”.

He would not accept the proposals by counsel that Mr Ogbewe would obey strict conditions including a curfew, signing on three times a day at a garda station or an order to remain in Drogheda.

Counsel said Mr Ogbewe no longer had the phone.

The garda witness said the accused was renowned in the African community and referred to himself as a “third generation circumciser”. He did not believe Mr Ogbewe needed a mobile phone to communicate with potential clients.

Mr Flynn (instructed by Brid Mimnagh solicitor) said his client, if let out on bail, would give an undertaking not to carry out any circumcision or contact any witnesses.

However, the sergeant did not believe he would adhere and he added that during interview the accused indicated he was pressurised into performing circumcisions.

The garda agreed that no manhunt was required to source him.

Pleading for bail, Mr Flynn said a very sinister alleged offence had come before the court but he asked the judge to consider bail with the conditions outlined during the hearing.

He also asked the judge to note that his client lived with his partner and his ex-wife was in the locality.

Judge Coughlan refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on November 23 next.

Granting legal aid, he said described the case as unique, very unusual and very serious.