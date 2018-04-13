Man to appear in Sligo court in connection with firearm and drug seizure

A man arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs and a firearm in Sligo this week is due to appear in court this morning.

The 37-year-old was arrested in Ballymote on Tuesday after gardaí seized a firearm in the boot of a vehicle.

A search warrant was obtained for a house in Ballymote where gardaí found cannabis herb worth €1,000 was found in addition to the firearm.

The vehicle linked to this investigation was been seized and he firearm was sent for forensic examination.

The man will appear at Ballaghadereen District Court this morning charged in connection with the investigation.

