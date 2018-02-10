Man to appear in court for 2010 murder after extradition from UK

A man in his 30s will appear in court this morning charged with the murder of Warren O'Connor in Dublin eight years ago.

He was extradited from London overnight to face the charges after being arrested there last month.

24-year-old Warren O'Connor from Coolock in Dublin was stabbed to death on the 'Hole in the Wall Road' on January 16, 2010.

Warren O'Connor.

Since then, an investigation by Gardaí here and police forces in other jurisdictions took place resulting in an investigation file being forwarded to the office of the DPP.

A European Arrest Warrant was subsequently granted and police in London arrested the man in his 30s on January 9.

He has been held in custody since then, and was extradited last night to appear at Dublin District Court this morning.