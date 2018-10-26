Man thought he was going to make €150 from drug sale before being stabbed to death, murder trial hears

By Eoin Reynolds

A 37-year-old man was on his way to sell 3,000 Diazepam tablets the night he was stabbed to death, a murder trial has heard.

Luigi Forte told gardaí that the deceased Andrew Guerrine thought he was going to make €150 from the sale.

Stephen Tynan (41) of Deerpark Lodge, Kiltipper, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Raymond Fitzgerald (37) of Knockmore Grove, Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin 24 have both pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Guerrine at an unknown place between May 22 and May 23, 2015. Mr Guerrine suffered 20 stab wounds including two which penetrated his skull and cervical spine.

Stephen Tynan (41), with an address at Deerpark Lodge, Kiltipper, Tallaght, Dublin 24 arrives at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin where he has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Andrew Guerrine at an unknown place between May 22 and May 23, 2015. Picture: Collins Courts

Mr Forte (34), from Drimnagh, Dublin 12, gave a statement to gardaí in May 2015. Detective Garda Patrick Flood told prosecuting counsel Brendan Grehan SC that Mr Forte had refused to give evidence in the trial and that he was therefore going to read the statement to the court.

Mr Forte said he sold drugs to make money but gave up after spending time in prison in 2015. Mr Guerrine sometimes sold drugs for him and even after Mr Forte stopped selling and taking drugs he would sometimes get them for Mr Guerrine. The deceased, he said, owed him €2,700 and was paying €50 per week off his debt.

On the evening Mr Guerrine went missing he called Mr Forte and said he needed 3,000 Diazepam tablets that night. Mr Forte said the cost would be 40c per tablet and Mr Guerrine agreed, telling him he had a buyer and would make a profit of €150 from the sale.

The deceased and Mr Forte travelled by taxi from the Square in Tallaght to a dark area near the Maldron Hotel. Mr Guerrine took the drugs while Mr Forte waited in the taxi. After about 25 minutes Mr Forte saw Mr Guerrine moving away. "I was convinced he was after ripping me off," he said.

Mr Forte went home and later tried calling Mr Guerrine. When he got no answer he texted: "What's the story? Do you think I'm a thick? You're after ripping me." That was the last time he saw Mr Guerrine.

Darren Finnegan told Mr Grehan he sold a black Peugot 307 to Mr Tynan and another man on May 22, 2015. The car was in front of his home in Knockmore and had a "for sale" sign on it. Mr Tynan, who he knew all his life, and another man he did not know, called to his home at about mid-night. The other man offered him money and tablets for the car but Mr Finnegan said he wasn't interested in tablets. He wanted €600 but the man gave him €300 while Mr Tynan told him he would get the rest the next day.

Mr Finnegan was tired, he said, and wanted to go to bed so he took the money and threw the keys to the other man. He later realised that he had left documents, a baby's car seat and jackets belonging to his own children in the car. Gardaí later showed him one of those jackets which he said had belonged to his son.

Mr Finnegan told defence counsel for Mr Tynan, Seamus Clarke SC, that he believed Mr Tynan walked across the street towards his father's home following the sale of the car.

The trial will continue on Tuesday in front of Justice Michael White and a jury of seven men and five women.