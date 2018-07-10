Man taking action over 'illegal adoption' would not be in court 'if people had done their job'

By Ann O'Loughlin

A man who is suing the State and a Catholic adoption agency over his illegal adoption has said he would never have had to come to court "if people had done their job" when he was born.

Patrick 'Paddy' Farell told Mr Justice Denis McDonald, had he been legally adopted, he would not have suffered a fraction of the distress he has had to endure.

Under cross-examination on the third day of an action by himself and his birth mother Tressa Donnelly Reeves against St Patrick's Guild (Incorporated) adoption society and the State, he said meeting his birth mother, sisters and other family members was "a blessing".

He should have had knowledge about matters long before he was informed by an official of the Adoption Authority of Ireland in late 2012 he was illegally adopted.

Mr Farrell, also known as André Donnelly, was born to Tressa Donnelly Reeves at a clinic in March 13th 1961.

Tressa Reeves and Paddy Farrell outside the Four Courts. Pictures: Collins

Days later, he was placed with a family at Liscolman, Tullow, Co Carlow and given the name Patrick Farrell by the now deceased Jim Farrell, whom he alleges regularly physically abused him, and his adoptive mother, Maeve Farrell.

Ms Reeves spent decades looking for him and they were reunited in 2013.

During cross-examination by Felix McEnroy SC, for the Guild, Mr Farrell said he did not know Maeve Farrell had been contacted by St Patricks from 1997 onwards in regards to his birth mother's search.

When John Rogers SC, for the State, said what happened in this instance was a "legacy of the past," Mr Farrell said what occurred was "morally wrong".

Mr Farrell accepted the findings of a medical report he had suffered something similar to Post Traumatic Stress Disorders after being told about being illegally adopted. He said he is doing as well as could be expected given the circumstances.

He accepted Maeve Farrell voiced strong opposition to a nun at St Patrick's to him being told about his true origins or that his birth mother was searching for him.

The nun had recorded details of contact she had with Ms Farrell informing her Mrs Reeves wanted to make contact with him.

Correspondence between the Guild and Ms Farrell noted Mrs Farrell had described Patrick as being vulnerable, was against telling him he was adopted and had said he had moved to Australia.

Mr Farrell said he has never been to Australia.

Mr Farrell, who sometimes became emotional, said it appeared to him Mr Rogers was trying to put all the blame for what happened on Maeve Farell and he did not accept that was the case.

Mr Rogers said he was not trying to put the blame on Ms Farrell but was putting questions based on the evidence before the court.

Counsel said internal Garda documents of 2003, which arose out of complaints from Mrs Reeves and the Adoption Authority of Ireland, showed the DPP opted not to prosecute anyone in relation to Mr Farrell's illegal adoption.

The documents stated, while there was evidence of a possible fraud in relation to the 'adoption', the main suspects were dead and the only person alive at the time who had any involvement was then 84-year Maeve Farrell.

In reply, Mr Farrell said he would not have wanted gardai to call to his mother's door in 2003.

He said people "should have done their jobs" in 1961.

In her evidence, Mrs Reeves said she was never asked by gardai for a statement when they were investigating complaints made by her or the Adoption Authority of Ireland.

She said she corresponded with St Patricks Guild from 1997 and, while the nun she was dealing with was always pleasant, she was never given any "real" information.

Ms Reeves and Mr Farrell are seeking damages for alleged false misrepresentations by St Patrick's concerning his location and alleged conspiracy, deceit and failure to provide them with information about each other in a timely manner. It is also claimed their family rights were not protected and the Farrells' suitability was never assessed.

The claims are denied.

Earlier today, the judge refused the Society's preliminary application to strike out the claim on grounds the correct forum for it was the High Court personal injury list.

The case continues.