Man sustains 'number of gunshot wounds' in Drogheda shooting

A man is in hospital after a shooting at what is being described as a halting site in Drogheda early this morning.

Gardaí in Drogheda are appealing for information on the shooting at the halting site on Cement Road in the shortly after midnight.

A 34-year-old man sustained a number of gunshot wounds and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where his condition is understood to be stable.

There was no one else injured.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination an incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Superintendent Andrew Watters said: "We are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to contact us here at the incident room in Drogheda Station.

"We are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Cement Road or Mell area of Drogheda between 11.45pm and 12.30am last night to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041- 9874200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.