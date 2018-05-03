Man suspected of possessing firearm at Co Tyrone polling station arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm at a polling station in Northern Ireland.

Police investigating the incident in Greencastle in Co Tyrone detained the 59-year-old on suspicion of possession with “intent to cause fear or alarm”.

A PSNI statement said: “He has been taken into custody for questioning. Further searches as part of the investigation are ongoing.”

Voters in West Tyrone have gone to the polls for a Westminster by-election caused by the resignation of former MP Barry McElduff.

Police in Omagh received a report of a man acting suspiciously at a polling station on the Crockanboy Road, Greencastle, just before 1pm today.

Chief electoral officer Virginia McVea said: “Earlier today a man approached the poll staff in Greencastle polling station and produced what appeared to be a handgun from his pocket.

“He engaged with staff then left the polling station without any weapon being discharged.

“The way that the staff dealt with it, I understand that other members of the public may have been unaware of the incident.”

