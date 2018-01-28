Man suffers ’potentially life-changing injuries’ in Belfast shooting
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the shooting of a man in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast tonight.
The 41-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to hospital for treatment for what has been described as "potentially life-changing injuries".
It’s one of two shootings in Belfast tonight with a 26-year-old man receiving similar injuries during an attack in the New Lodge area.
The PSNI are appealing for witnesses.
