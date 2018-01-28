Man suffers ’potentially life-changing injuries’ in Belfast shooting

Back to Ireland Home

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has condemned the shooting of a man in the Ballymurphy area of Belfast tonight.

The 41-year-old man was shot in the legs and taken to hospital for treatment for what has been described as "potentially life-changing injuries". 

It’s one of two shootings in Belfast tonight with a 26-year-old man receiving similar injuries during an attack in the New Lodge area. 

The PSNI are appealing for witnesses.
KEYWORDS:

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland