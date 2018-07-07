Man suffers 'a number of head injuries' following serious assault in Waterford

A 27-year-old man has been left with a number of head injuries after a serious assault in Waterford city.

The attack happened at the junction of John Street and The Manor in the city centre at around 3am this morning.

He was taken to University Hospital Waterford and subsequently transferred to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to any person who may have witnessed this assault to contact the Gardaí at Waterford 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk