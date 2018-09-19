Man suffered head and neck injuries following stabbing in Sligo

An investigation is underway after a man suffered head and neck injuries after he was stabbed in Sligo last night.

The incident happened on the Strandhill Road area at around 8.25pm.

The victim, whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, was brought to Sligo Regional Hospital.

One man has been arrested and is being detained at Ballymote Garda Station.

