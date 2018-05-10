Man shot in the leg in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting incident in Dublin tonight.

The incident, which was reported at 9.10pm this evening, occurred at a location known locally as the Horse Yard which is adjacent to Thomas Street, Dublin 8.

A man believed to be in his late 20s was shot in the leg. His injures are described as non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

The scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.

- Digital Desk