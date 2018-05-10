Man shot in the leg in Dublin city centre
10/05/2018 - 21:57:00Back to Crime Ireland Home
Gardaí are at the scene of a shooting incident in Dublin tonight.
The incident, which was reported at 9.10pm this evening, occurred at a location known locally as the Horse Yard which is adjacent to Thomas Street, Dublin 8.
A man believed to be in his late 20s was shot in the leg. His injures are described as non-life threatening.
No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.
The scene of the shooting has been preserved for a technical examination.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here