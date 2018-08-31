Man shot in leg in paramilitary style attack by group of men in Derry
Police in the North are investigating a paramilitary style attack on a man in Derry last night.
The man was shot in the leg at a house in Ballymagroarty at 11pm.
The PSNI says a number of young men with their faces covered knocked on the door of the house and forced the man to lie down before shooting him.
He was later treated in hospital.
Police are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.