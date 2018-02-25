Man 'shot in head' in Coolock

Update: The shooting victim has been taken to hospital by ambulance, after he received urgent treatment at the scene.

Earlier:

Gardaí in Coolock are investigating a shooting incident in which a man was reportedly shot in the head.

The shooting occurred at about 8.15pm this evening at Moateview Gardens. A man, understood to be in his 20s, was seriously injured in the incident.

He is still at the scene, being treated by the emergency services. His injuries are described as very serious. It is understood he was shot in the head.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.