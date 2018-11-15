Man shot dead in feud-related incident in Kildare

A man was shot dead in what is believed to have been a feud-related shooting in Co Kildare tonight.

Gardai were called to an address in Glen Easton Way in Leixlip at 9.15pm.

While gardai would not give any further detail on the nature of the incident other than to say officers were at the location, it is understood the victim - an associate of the Hutch gang - was shot in the head before the gunman fled the scene in a white car.

