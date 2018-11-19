Man shot by Danish police in city where Irish fans gather for Nations League game

Back to Ireland Home

A man is in a critical condition after being shot by police in Aarhus, Denmark, ahead of tonight's UEFA Nations League game between the Republic of Ireland and Denmark.

Local media are reporting that the 24-year-old man lunged at a police officer with a knife before he was shot.

It happened just after 1pm on Karen Blixen's Boulevard in a suburb of Aarhus called Braband.

East Jutland police tweeted that there is a large police presence in the area after the incident.

A statement from Danish police said: "The police prosecutor is handling the case in accordance with the provision on 'expulsion cases' in section 1020a, paragraph 1 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

"The police prosecutor will like (sic) to contact witnesses who have been watching the episode or otherwise have information in the case."

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

DenmarkpoliceIrelandsoccerfootball

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland