Man serving life for murder of man who beat him in arm wrestle loses appeal against conviction

By Ruaidhrí Giblin

A Wexford man jailed for life for murdering a man who beat him in an arm wrestling match has lost an appeal against his conviction.

Liam Power (54), of no fixed abode, had admitting killing Latvian national Giants Intembergs at the deceased man’s home in Graigowen, Tullow on September 15 or 16 2014 but denied it was murder.

The Central Criminal Court trial heard that the 41-year-old deceased was found dead on his kitchen floor in Co Carlow on the morning of September 16th.

Power told his landlady that the deceased had beaten him in an arm wrestling match and had said (to Power): ‘You’re not such a big man now’, slapping him across the face.

Power’s subsequent garda interviews were delayed due to him being so intoxicated; he said he had drunk about 16 cans of cider and smoked crack cocaine in the hours before the killing.

When he was interviewed, he said he had hit Mr Intembergs a ‘haymaker on the chin’, causing him to fall to the floor. He said he then kicked him 10 or 11 times while he was on the floor, before removing the victim’s clothes.

"I don't know what I was thinking," he said. "I was off my head”.

Power was found not guilty of assault causing harm to another man, Aigar Sildars, on the same occasion. He said the attack on both men lasted 20 minutes and that he went back and forth from the kitchen to the sitting-room, kicking them both.

The jury of five men and seven women had deliberated for a total of 14 hours and 38 minutes before finding Power guilty of murder in a majority 10-2 verdict. He was accordingly jailed for life by Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy on November 16, 2016.

He lost an appeal against his conviction yesterday with the Court of Appeal holding that his trial was satisfactory and his conviction safe.

Giving judgment in the three-judge court, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said the trial judge was fully entitled to admit evidence of what Power had said to gardai in the kitchen.

The fact Power was intoxicated at the time did not mean there was anything wrong with recording what he had chosen to say, the judge said.

In relation to the judge's charge to the jury, Mr Justice Birmingham said the trial judge had accurately stated the law and that was what his obligation was.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Alan Mahon and Mr Justice John Hedigan said the court hadn't been persuaded that Power’s trial was unfair or unsatisfactory or that the verdict was unsafe. The court therefore dismissed the appeal.

Counsel for Power, Michael Delaney SC, had submitted that his client had not done himself justice in terms of what he was saying to gardai.

Mr Delaney submitted that an account given by Power at the scene, which was noted by gardai, and which did not refer to any provocative action by the deceased (the slap), should not have been admitted into evidence.

The note allowed the prosecution to “exploit” the differences between various accounts and undermine Power’s defence of provocation, counsel said.

About ten minutes after he had given that account to gardai, he was arrested and brought to Carlow Garda Station where a doctor deemed him unfit for questioning due to intoxication.

When he was fit to be questioned, three hours later, Power claimed the deceased had slapped him in the face for no reason and in response, Power hit him with the “haymaker".

Mr Delaney said the note from the scene was taken over an hour before Power was deemed unfit to be questioned and “he was possibly worse an hour earlier”. By reason of his intoxication, he was unable to appreciate questions put to him and his answers, counsel submitted.

The trial judge held that Power's free conversations with other people in the house at the time were relevant to admitting the note into evidence and, further, that the note was put to him when sober and he agreed it was correct.