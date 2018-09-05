Man seriously injured in M50 crash

A man has been seriously injured in a crash on the M50.

It happened when a car collided with a truck in the hard shoulder at Dundrum shortly before 10am.

Dublin Fire Brigade says its paramedics had to use cutting equipment to free the man from the vehicle.

Two lanes of the motorway have reopened between junction 13, Ballinteer, and junction 14, Leopardstown Road.
