Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire
16/11/2018 - 12:08:45
A man in his 40s has been seriously injured in a fire in South Dublin.
The blaze broke out at a house in the Miltown area at around 7am this morning.
Another man, also in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.
Tests of the scene are being carried out, but the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
The house fire in #Milltown has been extinguished, and traffic restrictions in the area have been lifted. One crew will remain on scene to damp down any hot spots to prevent a rekindle of the fire. pic.twitter.com/dO4dLsxczi— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 16, 2018