Man seriously injured in collision with truck in Cork

A man has been seriously injured following a road traffic accident near Blackpool village in Cork this morning.

The accident took place on the N20 dual carriageway shortly after 9.30am, on a section of road overlooked by the Revenue Commission Offices.

It is understood the man was struck by an articulated truck close to traffic lights.

Gardaí performed CPR until the ambulance arrived and paramedics took over.

More to follow.