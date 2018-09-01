Man seriously injured after collision between motorbike and car

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a road accident in Co. Tipperary.

The accident happened on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir at 6.15pm today.

A man in his late 40s was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision with a car.

The woman driving the car escaped uninjured.

The road at the scene is closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.