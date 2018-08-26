Man seriously injured after being hit by a bus in Dublin
A man is in a serious condition after being hit by a bus in Dublin city centre last night.
Gardaí say the incident occurred on Lower Leeson Street at 9.15pm.
The man, who is in his 30s, was treated at the scene before being rushed to St James's Hospital with serious head injuries.
The road was closed overnight and only reopened fully in the past hour.
Digital Desk
