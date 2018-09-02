Man seriously injured after being bitten by shark off coast of Cork

A Belfast man was bitten by a blue shark while angling off the coast of Cork yesterday evening.

He sustained a serious lower arm injury.

File photo of a blue shark

Crosshaven RNLI Volunteers were called to the scene at 6pm.

The deep sea angling boat 'Deora De' steamed towards Crosshaven from about eight miles offshore and rendezvoused with the Crosshaven lifeboat about four miles south of Roches Point.

The casualty had been given immediate first aid by the crew of the angling boat before being transferred to the lifeboat where further casualty care was given on board.

The lifeboat was met at Crosshaven by an ambulance and the casualty was transported to Cork University Hospital.

Photo: Jon Mathers/RNLI

Blue sharks are the most common species of shark in Irish waters. They grow to a maximum length of just under four metres.

They feed primarily on small fish and squid, although they can take larger prey. It is believed that they can live up to 20 years.

Blue sharks rarely bite humans. Until 2013, the blue shark was implicated in only 13 biting incidents, four of which ended fatally.