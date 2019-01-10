Man seriously assaulted by four teens in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault by four teenagers on a man in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The 31-year-old man was walking home from work in the Castle Riada area of Lucan when he was attacked.

The man suffered serious facial injuries and was brought to James Connolly Memorial Hospital.

His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or their nearest garda station.