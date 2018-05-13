Man rescued from Cork island in medical evacuation

Baltimore RNLI carried out a medical evacuation last night after they were called to provide assistance to a man working on Cape Clear Island off the coast of West Cork.

Baltimore RNLI lifeboat. Photo: RNLI/Kate Callanan.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested by the Irish Coast Guard after 8pm to launch their all-weather lifeboat to assist the man.

The man was transferred onboard and they then returned to Baltimore lifeboat station before 9pm.

The man was the handed over to the care the awaiting HSE Ambulance.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘So far this year medical evacuations make up a high percentage of the call outs for Baltimore lifeboat.

Acting as an ambulance between the islands off the coast of West Cork is a vital service and our volunteer crews are trained to a high standard in first aid and casualty care.

She advises people to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard if they are at sea or on an island and in need of medical assistance.