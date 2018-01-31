Man rescued from Clare river after locals hear cries for help

A man was rescued from a river in Co Clare last night after locals reported hearing cries for help, writes Pat Flynn.

The alarm was raised at around 9.15pm when gardaí were contacted amid fears that someone was in difficulty in the River Fergus near Clarecastle.

Gardaí responded to the scene and requested assistance from Clare Civil Defence who mobilised members of their Swift Water Rescue unit.

Conditions were too dangerous to launch a rescue boat so gardaí and Civil Defence volunteers carried a search of the riverbank at the rear of the Roche Ireland plant.

After about an hour, a man was located clinging to the riverbank about a kilometre from the old quay in Clarecastle.

The casualty was carried ashore by Civil Defence members and handed over to the car of HSE paramedics.

Library pic

He was assessed and treated at the scene before being removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

It is understood the man, who is in aged in his 20s, was suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.