Man rescued after his dinghy capsizes off Galway Bay

A man has been rescued by the RNLI after a dinghy capsized on Galway Bay this afternoon.

It happened off Hare Island shortly before 1pm.

A member of the public noticed the man in difficulty and notified the Irish Coast Guard who requested the assistance of the RNLI lifeboat.

Galway Lifeboat located the man as he was swimming towards the shore.

They administered first aid and he quickly recovered.

They also retrieved the man's 15-foot vessel and towed it safely back to Galway docks.

