Man reported to have been stabbed in head during row in Limerick

Two men are in hospital, one with serious stab wounds, after a row in Limerick.

It is understood that the row started at Woodbine Avenue in Caherdavin at around 3am yesterday morning, resulting in the two men, aged 22 and 23, being attacked.

It is being reported by the Limerick Leader that the 23-year-old man was stabbed in the head, and he is being treated at Cork University Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious and life-threatening.

The 22-year-old is also at Cork University Hospital, where his condition is also said to be serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, and have cordoned off two areas in the estate on the northside of the city. No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone garda station at 061-456980, or the garda confidential line at 1800-666111.