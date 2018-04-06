Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged with murder of homeless man

A 29-year-old man replied “I’m innocent” when he was charged with the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in North County Dublin following a stabbing.

The remains of Polish national Michal Kurek, 33, who sustained multiple stab wounds, were found by the side of a country road just outside Ballyboughal in North County Dublin on the morning of August 4th last.

He was homeless at the time of his death and had spent time in Dublin city centre and in the west of the city. He was from Dziewin in Poland but had been in Ireland since 2010.

He was formally identified two days after his body was discovered and investigating gardai had launched an appeal for information.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and detained at Balbriggan garda station where he was charged last night with murdering Mr Kurek at an unknown location on August 3rd last.

Sebastian Barczuk, 29, was remanded in custody after appearing before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court this morning.

Garda Ross Rowan told the court Mr Barczuk, who was of no fixed address but also from Poland, was charged just before 11pm with the murder of Michal Kurek contrary to common law.

He said the accused replied, “I’m innocent”.

The district court cannot grant bail in murder cases.

Mr Barczuk, dressed in a black anorak, dark jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms, remained silent during the hearing and listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter.

Defence solicitor Brian Coveney said that due to the nature of the charge he could not make a bail application.

Judge Walsh agreed to remand him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.

Legal aid was granted.