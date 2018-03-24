Man remains in critical condition following Mayo crash

A man in his 40s remains in critical condition following a serious crash in Co Mayo.

The man was airlifted to hospital after the van he was driving was in collision with a car near Belmullet yesterday afternoon.

The occupants of the car - three women and a baby - were also taken to hospital.

The incident happened shortly after 3pm yesterday at Muinhin Bridge, on the Bangor to Belmullet road.

The road has remained closed overnight from the Glenamoy turnoff, to allow forensic examinations to be carried out.

Diversions are in place.

