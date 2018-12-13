Man remains in critical condition after collision in Limerick

A 33-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital this morning after being hit by a van in Limerick.

The collision occurred at 5:40pm yesterday evening on Main Street in Hospital.

He was brought to University Hospital Limerick, while the driver of the van was not injured.

The road remains closed this morning and diversions are in place as gardai continue to conduct a Forensic Collision examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with any information or anyone who may have been on the road between 5.25pm and 5.50pm to contact them at Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.