Man remains critically ill after six-car collision in Belfast

A man remains critically ill in hospital after a stolen car collided with a number of other vehicles in Belfast.

Seven people, including a child, were treated in hospital following the crash on the Crumlin Road on Tuesday evening which involved six cars.

One man is critically ill in hospital, while two other men and a woman also remain in hospital where their condition has been described as “stable”.

Another man and a child were discharged on Tuesday night.

Five ambulances and the air ambulance attended the scene around 7pm.

The Crumlin Road in north Belfast has reopened to traffic following RTC yesterday evening. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) July 4, 2018

SDLP Belfast councillor Paul McCusker was at the scene, and described what he saw as “carnage”.

The PSNI has confirmed that a stolen car was involved in the crash.

The Police Ombudsman is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Superintendent Muir Clark said: “The collision occurred at approximately 6.55pm and involved a number of vehicles including a stolen black Audi A1.

“The Audi was reported stolen from Thirlmere Gardens in North Belfast during the early hours of Sunday July 1.

“The matter has been referred to the Police Ombudsman’s Office who are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further pending the outcome of that investigation.”

The Crumlin Road completely reopened to traffic on Wednesday morning.

The incident comes just three months after a woman was killed after being hit by a stolen car travelling at speed in north Belfast.

Lisa Gow, a mother of two, died following the incident on the Ballysillan Road in April.

Sinn Féin Belfast councillor Ryan Murphy said the latest incident is worrying.

“It’s deeply worrying there are reports that one vehicle involved was stolen,” he said.

“This incident follows a crash only months ago on the Ballysillan Road which claimed the life of a young mum, Lisa Gow.

“The Police Ombudsman has been called in to examine the circumstances of this horrific incident and this investigation needs to be comprehensive and thorough.

“I call on anyone with any information on this incident to bring it forward immediately to the police and the Police Ombudsman.”

- Press Association